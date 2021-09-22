LOWELL — A number of Greater Newburyport residents were among the 4,582 graduates honored at UMass-Lowell.
Among those graduating in the Class of 2021 were:
AMESBURY: Julia Lawliss, bachelor of arts degree in psychology; Alissa Cronin, bachelor of liberal arts degree in liberal arts; Holly Holbrook, bachelor of liberal arts degree in liberal arts; Sam Champion, bachelor of music degree in music business; David Blumsack, bachelor of science degree in biology; Riya Patel, bachelor of science degree in biology; Kyle Patterson, bachelor of science degree in business administration; Francesco Canali, bachelor of science degree in clinical laboratory sciences; Jacob Blumsack, bachelor of science degree in computer science; Abel Dawson, bachelor of science degree in computer science; Jake Russell, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice; and Juliett Exter, bachelor of science degree in exercise science.
Also from Amesbury: Christopher Lagos, bachelor of science degree in information technology; Phoebe Winders, bachelor of science degree in nursing; Spencer Fournier, bachelor of science in business administration; Brandon Frost, bachelor of science in business administration; Tyler Pouliot, bachelor of science in business administration; Samantha Smith, bachelor of science in business administration; Richard Reidy, bachelor of science in engineering degree in civil engineering; Samuel Johnson, bachelor of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering; Derek Kohnle, bachelor of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering; Holly Gilday, master of public health degree in public health; Olga Osorio; master of science degree in accounting; Meghan Jacobs, master of science degree in biomedical engineering and biotechnology; and Nicholas Frey, master of science degree in nursing.
BYFIELD: Nicholas Sweeney received a bachelor of science degree in computer science.
MERRIMAC: Elizabeth Osborne, a bachelor of arts degree in education; Zachary Recine, bachelor of arts degree in political science; Katryn Dwyer, bachelor of arts degree in psychology; Alex Barry, bachelor of science degree in biology; Samantha Wahlgren, bachelor of science in business administration; Daniel Gomez, bachelor of science in engineering degree in computer engineering; Eric Saadatmand, master of science in engineering degree in electrical engineering.
NEWBURY: Conrad Jankowski, bachelor of science degree in chemistry; Erik Carter, master of science degree in health information management.
NEWBURYPORT: Scott Childs, bachelor of science degree in biology; Ryan Gabriel, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice; Olivia Giunta, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice; Joshua Molvar, bachelor of science degree in meteorology and atmospheric science; Shane Coskren, bachelor of science in business administration; Brandon Dalton, bachelor of science in business administration; Austin Gavriel, bachelor of science in business administration; Nicholas Acquaviva, bachelor of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering; Ethan Cohodas, bachelor of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering; Andrew Spellman, bachelor of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering; Anna Bates received a doctor of education degree in leadership in schooling; Joshua Myers, master of business administration; Michelle Giglio, master of science degree in accounting; and Joseph Molvar, master of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering.
ROWLEY: McKenzie Baxter, bachelor of liberal arts degree in liberal arts; Max Luttenbacher, bachelor of science in business administration; Jamie Richards, master of education degree in curriculum and instruction; Barbara Loftus, master of science degree in health information management; Jared DiNatale, master of science in engineering in mechanical engineering; Andrew Lucey, master of science in engineering in mechanical engineering; and Allyson Toppi, a master of science in engineering in mechanical engineering.
SALISBURY: Julia Savvas received a bachelor of liberal arts degree in liberal arts; Matthew Gaffey, bachelor of science degree in biology; Renee Dolloff, bachelor of science degree in exercise physiology; Vincent Ciaramella, bachelor of science degree in exercise science; Michael Dascoli, bachelor of science in business administration; Timothy Miles, bachelor of science in business administration; Patsathorn Noyvimol, bachelor of science in business administration; Matthew Talas, master of science degree in information technology; and Matthew Cloutier, master of science in engineering degree in computer engineering.
WEST NEWBURY: Mark Kenton, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice; Jakeb Messina, bachelor of science in business administration; Cheyenne Huberdeau, bachelor of science in engineering degree in biomedical engineering; and Pamela Endyke, master of education degree in curriculum and instruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.