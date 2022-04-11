NEWBURYPORT — The loud and potentially messy task of removing underground gasoline tanks from a vacant gas station at 107 State St. began Monday, the most visible sign yet that the longtime eyesore will be gone and someday replaced with residential housing.
In late March, Global Companies LLC announced it would dig up the tanks at the former Mobil gas station nearly five months after the City Council called Global in for a state law Chapter 139 common nuisance hearing.
The work crew arrived shortly after 7 a.m. Monday and by lunchtime had begun clawing through the gas station’s top layer with an earthmover. Work continued into midafternoon by which time the three tanks were expected to be exposed. The tanks are to be removed and hauled away Tuesday. With any luck, the project will be done by Wednesday, according to a member of the job crew.
Ever since the gas station closed May 7, 2018, the unused site has become an irritant to neighbors and a blighted area of concern for city officials. In October, about 400 people signed an online petition calling for the demolition and removal of the gas station and its underground tanks.
Global representatives apologized to city councilors about the same time for neglecting the former gas station for so long that neighbors began writing their elected officials last summer.
The neighbors outlined issues at the site that included overgrown weeds and a lack of grounds maintenance, sidewalks not being cleared of snow and ice in the winter, illegal public parking, and use of the site by motorists as a cut-through to avoid a traffic light.
Global bought the property from ExxonMobil Corp. in 2010 knowing it had a deed restriction that did not allow residential uses. ExxonMobil, however, verbally agreed to modify the deed restriction if Global took care of cleaning up the site under the state’s Chapter 21E residential cleanup standards.
In December, the City Council authorized an agreement between the city and Global, setting a goal of May 31 for modifying the deed restriction. In authorizing the agreement, the city terminated its common nuisance hearing “without prejudice,” meaning the city could seek to declare the property a “nuisance” again in if necessary.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, who represents area residents, said she was “incredibly pleased” with the swiftness in which ExxonMobile Corp. cooperated to lift the deed restriction.
“Global has been equally as cooperative and things are moving along at a very pleasing pace. I really have no complaints,” Donahue said.
Neighbor Marc Cendron said he was also pleased to know the tanks would soon be gone but added that questions remained unanswered.
“While we are encouraged by the activity we (the neighbors) are still concerned about how the site will ultimately look once the tanks are out. Is the derelict building still going to be there as an eye-sore? Are the large white signs still going to be up and if so why? At the last City Council, Global representatives were rather vague about the plans,” Cendron wrote in an email.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.