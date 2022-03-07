NEWBURYPORT — Noel Dominguez will visit the "Morning Show" on March 10. Dominguez, a PhD candidate in philosophy at Harvard, has written about moral issues that derive from “implicit bias.” He is the Diversity, Belonging, Inclusion and Equity (DBIE) Program Manager for the Trustees of Reservations.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Dominguez about what implicit biases are, how we form them, the harm and hurt they can cause, and how we can excavate them and “de-bias” ourselves and our communities, in spite of the dual challenges of our being unaware — by definition — that we have them and oftentimes, consciously feeling confident that we are not biased.
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for the show, or listen on the Sound Cloud (click the cloud) at NCMHub.org.
