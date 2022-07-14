GEORGETOWN — Visitors will have a chance to get a look at a stunning but stinky sight when a corpse flower at Nunan Florist & Greenhouses is expected to bloom for the first time in 10 years this weekend.
Native to Sumatra, Indonesia, the titan arum is a flowering plant that can stand up to 4 feet tall while in full bloom, which only occurs every seven to 10 years.
Steve Flynn, owner of the Central Street flower shop and greenhouse where he has been tending flowers and plants for 37 years, said he got hold of a corpse flower from a friend while it was in bloom about 10 years ago.
“Just come down and ask for the corpse flower. Make sure to bring your cameras, too, because this can be a once-in-a-lifetime event. We won’t see it bloom again for 10 more years,” Flynn said.
Flynn said his corpse flower is growing roughly 4 inches a day and should stand between 3 and 4 feet tall when it fully blooms this weekend.
“It’s an incredibly fast-growing plant that opens up into one, single flower. It’s really a one-of-a-kind thing. It’s just one, big flower. The plant produces energy for the bulb that is underneath. It is like a giant potato that is inside the pot. For nine years, it produces this tree, and for the 10th year, it produces a flower,” he said.
Flynn said the corpse flower gets its nickname from its distinct aroma, which is similar to the smell of a rotting corpse.
“It gets really stinky but you really have to get your head right into it to smell it,” he said.
Flynn added that the corpse flower smells more in the morning, and, since it is housed in one of his greenhouses, any potential visitors should not be overwhelmed by its pungent nature.
“The odor is kind of spread around through the greenhouse,” he said.
The soft-tissue, tree-like plant comes out and dies for roughly four months each year.
“It’s like a banana tree and has that type of texture, Flynn said. “It dies down after it has been growing for six months and stays dormant for a while. Then, it produces another tree-like plant the following year.”
Nunan Florist & Greenhouses is at 269 Central St. and is open until 5 p.m. each day. Those interested in keeping tabs on the corpse flower’s progress can go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NunanFlorist/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
