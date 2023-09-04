NEWBURYPORT — An upcoming concert, “A Tribute to Rachmaninov: A Celebration of the 150th Anniversary of His Birth”, has been canceled.
The concert was scheduled for Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport. An organizer said it is hoped the concert can be rescheduled.
The event was to feature Vera Danchenko-Stern, pianist and founder of the Russian Chamber Art Society, and lyric tenor Fanyong Du presenting the composer’s art songs, known as romances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.