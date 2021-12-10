MIDDLETON — An unvaccinated correctional officer at the Middleton Jail has died from complications of COVID-19.
Anthony J. Pasquarello, 37, of Saugus, a 15-year employee of the department, died Thursday, according to a statement from Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
Pasquarello was not vaccinated — a fact his grieving parents wanted the public to know in hopes that their son's death would convince others to get the vaccine, the sheriff said Friday afternoon.
"What happened to him they don't want to happen to anyone else," Coppinger said after speaking with Pasquarello's parents on Friday.
"He didn't feel the need," Coppinger said on Friday. "He was 37, no underlying health conditions, worked out, led a healthy lifestyle."
Paquarello worked as a transportation officer at the jail, putting him into the community on a daily basis, said Coppinger.
Coppinger is calling it a "line of duty" death and a candlelight vigil was scheduled for 4 p.m. at the jail. Earlier Friday his body was escorted from the Lahey Hospital in Burlington to the Wakefield funeral home where services will take place.
"Officer Pasquarello was a courageous, dedicated member of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who served with great distinction, and we are simply devastated by his passing," Coppinger said in a statement. "His service to our department, as well as the good people of Essex County, will always be honored and remembered."
Coppinger offered prayers for his family and colleagues.
"It's a tough time," he said.
Grief counselors, a comfort dog and other resources are being made available to employees, he said.
So is the vaccine. Since news of Pasquarello's death was announced, a dozen or so employees have gotten their first vaccination. Others are getting booster shots.
The jail has been hit hard by a new wave of COVID cases, which led Coppinger to order all employees and vendors at the facility be vaccinated by Jan. 4.
At one point there were 147 people in custody who tested positive for the virus. Currently there are 14 prisoners and 30 staff and vendors who are positive, Coppinger said.
Pasquarello had spent about 10 days hospitalized before his death, the sheriff said. He had paid a visit to the officer last week.
Pasquarello is survived by his parents, a 6-year-old son, his fiancée, and two sisters, as well as aunts and uncles.
