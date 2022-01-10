NEWBURYPORT — The city Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing clinics at the Newburyport Harbormaster Department at 27R Water St., Newburyport, Mass., 01950.
The clinics listed below are by APPOINTMENT ONLY. To make an appointment, go to www.cityofnewburyport.com/COVID-19/pages/COVID-19-testing.
Monday, Jan. 10, noon to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, noon to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13, 2 to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18, noon to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2 to 5:30 p.m.
The goal of these testing events is to provide free rapid antigen testing to Newburyport residents as the city sees a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, city Health Department office manager Michael C. Lawler said in a press release.
For additional information on the upcoming clinics, go to the city webpage at www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing.
Note that this update corrects previously published information on the clinics.
