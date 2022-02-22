SEABROOK — A new walk-in ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care clinic opened at 636 Lafayette Road on Monday.
The clinic will work in affiliation with Exeter Hospital and Core Physicians, offering patient access to primary and specialty care providers, as well as a coordinated fast track program for patients who need an expedited referral to Core Orthopedics.
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, which is based in New London, New Hampshire, and operates 15 walk-in centers across the region, provides care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries such as sprains and strains, minor burns, coughs, sore throats and flu-like symptoms.
The clinic offers COVID-19 testing, physicals, vaccinations and occupational health services. There are also on-site laboratory and X-ray services, as well as prescription medications that patients can take home.
