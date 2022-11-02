BOSTON — The head of one of New England’s largest utilities is warning that the region could face power shortages during cold snaps this winter, and is calling on the Biden administration to expand natural gas capacity help ease the energy crunch.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, Eversource’s president and CEO Joe Nolan said he is “deeply concerned” about the impact of gas shortages on energy consumers and asks the president to use the “emergency powers of the federal government” to ensure an adequate fuel supply to get through the winter.
Nolan said there are laws on the books – such as the Federal Power Act, the Natural Gas Policy Act and Defense Production Act – that could be activated by the federal government to help deal with the shortage.
“The need for action now is compelling,” he wrote. “Many of the solutions require advance planning because they may require actions by regulators, finding new resources, chartering vessels, arranging for additional fuel deliveries, and other yet to be identified extraordinary actions.”
Eversource has ramped up investments in clean energy resources, Nolan said, but many of these projects will not be supplying power to the grid for several years.
He asked the Biden administration to convene a working group that includes the region’s governors, federal and state agencies, ISO-New England and power companies to come up with solutions for easing the looming energy crunch.
Nolan said because New England is “at the end of the interstate pipeline system and lacks-large scale, long-duration energy or fuel storage,” the gas distribution system and t electric power system depend on imported gas.
“This reality will persist until the region invests in access to alternative long duration energy storage infrastructure,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, energy consumers will dig deeper into their pockets for electricity and home heating oil, advocates say, both of which are expected to skyrocket this winter.
Both Eversource and National Grid, two of the state’s largest utilities, have asked the state Department of Public Utilities for approval of double-digit gas rate increases.
The companies cite rising global demand, and constraints on domestic supply, which they say have pushed prices to some of the highest levels in a decade.
Consumer advocates say the prices could have a major impact on low- and even some middle-income households that have trouble keeping up with expenses.
Energy industry officials have long argued that New England’s energy market is constrained, in part by a lack of pipeline infrastructure. They say the natural gas crunch has led to higher bills for ratepayers.
But environmentalists argue that building new gas pipelines would only deepen the state’s dependence on a fossil fuel, whose emissions have been blamed, in part, for climate change. They have fought plans for new pipelines and pressured regulators to resist industry attempts to expand the existing network.
In 2016, Texas-based Kinder Morgan pulled the plug on plans for a $3.3 billion pipeline across Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire amid a lawsuit that blocked energy companies from pinning the costs of new pipelines on consumers.
Natural gas fuels a sizable portion of the state’s electricity. Its use has eclipsed that of more polluting fossil fuels, as coal-driven plants such as Salem Harbor Station and Brayton Point in Somerset are retrofitted or shut down.
Meanwhile, the state is shifting to reliance on wind, solar, hydropower and other renewable energies to help me its ambitious benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gases that scientists they are contributing to climate change.
A 2021 law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker requires the state to slash carbon emissions by at least 100% below 1990 levels, or “net zero,” by 2050.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
