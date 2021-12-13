SALISBURY — The town will offer more vaccination clinics at the Hilton Senior Center beginning this weekend.
The state is in the middle of another surge of COVID-19 cases with the Department of Health reporting 5,472 new cases of the coronavirus last week.
Salisbury has been hit particularly hard with 66 new cases reported as of Thursday, up from from 35 reported Dec. 2.
Town Public Health Director Jack Morris appeared before selectmen during their meeting Monday night and said the Hilton Senior Center will host a vaccination clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
To register, go to: https://link.cumulusglobal.com/u/162a1bf0/VA2wxShY7BGi8tolxgSFBA?u=https...
"You can get a first dose, second dose or booster," Morris said. "You can get Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson."
Morris said there also may be a limited number of flu shots available Saturday.
"We are also going to be planning (clinics) for Jan. 8 and Jan. 22 at the Council on Aging," Morris said. "Those links should be coming pretty soon."
Morris pointed out that Salisbury began offering booster clinics at the Senior Center on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, as well as Nov. 6 and Nov. 14.
"People like to stay in their town and they seemed very pleased to be able to go to the Council on Aging," Morris said. "We averaged 250 to almost 300 (people) at those clinics."
Morris said he also contacted Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget and vaccination clinics for 5- through 11-year-olds were eventually set up at each of the district's three elementary schools in Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury.
"We just finished up last Friday," Morris said. "We probably did somewhere in the vicinity of about 700 to 800 kids in the school district."
He said all of the town's vaccination clinics have been well attended.
"Anybody can attend but the majority of people are from Salisbury or somewhere in the district," Morris said.
Salisbury is part of the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, which Morris said has vaccinated more than 30,000 state residents for COVID-19 between February and June.
Morris said the collaborative is also offering vaccination clinics again, including booster shots.
For more information, go to https://www.salisburyma.gov/home/news/upcoming-salisbury-covid-19-vaccine-clinics.
"Those clinics are going well," Morris said. "They are doing, on average, 250 to 300 people a clinic."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
