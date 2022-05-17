NEWBURYPORT — Kurt Braddock, assistant professor of public communication at American University will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday, May 19, to discuss how researchers are using the medical model of inoculation to develop a psychological “vaccine” against hatred and disinformation.
Host Mary Jacobsen will discuss Braddock’s efforts to develop counter-radicalization strategies that prevent white supremacism, neo-Nazism, and other violent far-right ideologies from spreading.
Braddock is the author of “Weaponized Words: The Strategic Role of Persuasion in Violent Radicalization and Counter-Radicalization,” which explores how the very strategies used to persuade people to develop extremist views can be used to enable people to reject them. Braddock’s book was published by Cambridge University Press in 2020.
Favorite Poem Project 2022 in Newburyport
Also featured on the show will be the Favorite Poem Project 2022, launched nationally in 1997 by former poet laureate Robert Pinsky to “celebrate the pleasure of poetry with the public at large.”
Newburyport High School creative writing teacher Debbie Szabo, who has been organizing the Project in Newburyport for the last 20 years, will discuss the project, accompanied by high school students Olivia D’Ambrosio, Charlie Grossman, and Sophia Hartford.
Everyone is welcome to submit a favorite poem by May 25, along with some identifying information about themselves such as age or profession, to: dszabo@newburyport.k12.ma.us. The students will curate the poems and 24 readers will share their poem and a few words about their connection to it — in three minutes or less — at an event to be held on Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at the Custom House Maritime Museum.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This pre-recorded interview will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
