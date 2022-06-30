NEWBURYPORT — A Peabody man was summonsed to court Tuesday afternoon shortly after police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Street entrance to Newburyport District Court.
Jose Almeida Malta, 51, of Elmwood Circle faces charges of failing to yield at an intersection, a marked lanes violation and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Malta’s van flipped onto its side after colliding with a Mercury sedan. The driver of the sedan was the only one injured and transported to Anna Jaques Hospital for treatment. As the van was being lifted, the engine compartment caught fire and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.
Assisting local first responders were Newbury firefighters, an Atlantic Ambulance crew and MassDOT workers.
The crash remains under investigation by the Newburyport Police Department.
