AMESBURY — Police are searching for the amateur "Michelangelo" they say vandalized The Amesbury Powder House.
The 13-foot-tall brick building was built in the early 1800s and stands at the top of Brown's Hill.
According to the Amesbury Police Facebook page, the building was spray-painted by someone sometime between March 23 and April 4.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Amesbury Police Detective Unit at 978-388-1212.
Police also stated on Facebook that "Michelangelo will be required to repaint his artwork as community service in lieu of facing criminal charges."
Amesbury Improvement Association member Tim Osgood discovered the powder house had been vandalized in the fall of 2014 and said Monday he is not surprised it was hit once again this spring.
"Over the past 100 years, this is what people have done to it," Osgood said. "It has been vandalized over a dozen times. Until we can make it more visible and actually protect it, this kind of stuff is going to keep happening."
The Amesbury Improvement Association is dedicated to the preservation and beautification of city treasures such as Alliance Park, The Captain's Well, Patten's Pond and Golgotha and has also maintained the powder house for more than 100 years.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
