SALISBURY — Michael Colburn is the president of the Salisbury Lions Club and said he was checking in on some of the town parks over the weekend when he discovered quite a bit of damage at one park.
According to Colburn, a dugout at Lion's Park was damaged over the weekend with a kicked out sideboard and fresh graffiti. He said he also found a dugout with a missing 4x4 and a damaged roof at the town's Memorial School Field.
Colburn posted pictures of the damage on social media and said he is looking to raise awareness in town so that such a thing doesn't happen again.
"This is repetitive and it has probably happened five or six times in the past seven years," Colburn said. "I usually just paint over it and not complain too much. But, it is getting to a point where I am spending more time fixing things than I am creating new things."
Lion's Park has a personal connection with Colburn. His father, David, worked with the Lions Club and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build the park in the mid-1990s.
"Lion's Park is a big part of my heart," Colburn said. "I go there almost every day and this is not the first time this has happened. But it does happen. I'm trying to bring awareness about the problem now, so that people can have a conversation with their kids and neighbors. Maybe we can combat some of this damage."
Colburn is also a member of the Salisbury Youth Baseball Softball League, as well as the town's Parks and Recreation Committee and said that he knows there will be plenty of volunteer help available to fix the damage soon. But that is not why he said he is raising the alarm now.
"It takes a village to create a village," Colburn said. "We have a lot of good members of the Lions Club, Parks and Recreation and the baseball leagues who come down and help every time. This is more about getting it to stop. If someone sees something, then say something."
Police Chief Thomas Fowler said that Lion's Park is typically targeted for vandalism roughly once a year and that it does not have security cameras currently installed. Town Manager Neil Harrington also confirmed that no security cameras are in use at Lion's Park.
"We try to get officers up there as frequently as possible," Fowler said. "Unfortunately, the damage was done last weekend."
Fowler added that his department has documented the recent vandalism at Lion's Park and asked that anyone with knowledge about the incidents at either park contact police at 978-465-3121.
"As you can imagine, these are difficult cases, unless we have a witness or we can catch them in the act," Fowler said. "It is unfortunate. I know that Parks and Recreation and a lot of people have put a lot of time into improving the park. It's disappointing when we see it damaged like this."
