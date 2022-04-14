Name: Dr. Victoria Vatcher
Age: 33
Education: Doctorate in Nursing Practice
Address: 128 Ferry Road
Occupation: RN
Previous Elected and/or volunteer experience: PTA president Mount Hope Christian School, SEPAC parent liaison for Salisbury Elementary School, currently a parent on the Triton Regional Middle School School Council.
How long have you been in town? Since September 2020.
Why are you running? To use my voice and help this community in any way that I can. I have a strong background in pediatrics, and I am passionate about the Triton district. The past two years have been difficult for all families, each in a different way. It is time to unite and initiate safe, but necessary change. I have four kids who will make their way through this school system, and I want to help shape it to be the strongest academically, athletically, artistically, and socially for all kids.
What are the top three issues that are facing the district at this moment and why? 1. Student health and safety. A student’s overall well-being is crucial to their success inside and outside of the classroom. Mental and physical health are important components that impact a student’s ability to learn. Students need to feel safe and supported by administrators, educators, and surrounding adults. Not only do we need to focus on the concerns regarding COVID-19, but there has also been an increase in school shootings, bullying, and suicides in young adults. We need to ensure that we are focusing on all aspects that play into keeping our students safe and supported to instill a confidence in all students’ overall well-being.
2. Declining enrollment. According to state data released this year, it appears that many students are leaving the district for a variety of reasons. There needs to be a stronger presence from the middle and high school to keep students in this district, whether it is for academics, athletics, fine arts, or other offerings. It would be important to enhance what families feel are missing from Triton regarding their departure from the district.
3. Transparency. Parents and teachers need to feel more represented and respected. They need to feel as though their interests and concerns are heard and acknowledged. If not, share the reasons why. Educational and social-emotional curricula should be publicly posted for parents to see for informational and accountability purposes.
What is your biggest fear for Triton’s future? That kids will no longer be individuals. Social media has taken hold of this generation and it is becoming increasingly difficult to encourage kids to be different. I feel that it is important for kids to be enriched in education, culture, health, religion, nutrition, technology, whatever their passion is! Encourage students to learn how to become independent. I would love to see cooking, sewing, woodshop, etc. back into the curriculum. Teach them how to write a check, balance a check book, write in cursive, or deal with a difficult customer. These are basic skills that kids need to succeed, no matter what path they choose. We need to do a better job of preparing our children in a fun, structured, enriching environment. I fear, if we let go of some basic preparedness and skills, we may be changing certain standards that maintain our basic structure.
