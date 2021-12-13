BYFIELD — A local veteran is doing his part to make sure fellow soldiers are not forgotten at Triton Regional High School.
Don Jarvis is a Purple Heart recipient and a 2004 Triton Regional High School graduate. The Army National Guard veteran, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, appeared before the School Committee on Wednesday to propose placing a POW/MIA stadium chair at Memorial Field Stadium.
“The chair itself will look like the same stadium chair that is at Gillette Stadium and in Fenway Park,” Jarvis said. “I’m working with the same company that did those.”
Jarvis is well known in Greater Newburyport for his hours of volunteer service. He said the proposed stadium chair would include a metal sign and cost an estimated $2,000.
“I will be getting the chair for half price and I will be working on ideas to fundraise the cost for this after the holidays,” Jarvis said. “This will not cost the school any money. I would like to unveil it either on or around POW Day next year, which is Sept. 16.”
Jarvis added that he is working on the stadium seat project with fellow volunteer Tracey Goodwin and they intend to create a special challenge coin to mark the occasion.
“Challenge coins are really big in the military,” Jarvis said. “So I expect to be selling those as a fundraiser in the summer. Any money that I raise that is not needed, I intend to donate back to the school.”
The School Committee gave Jarvis unanimous approval to begin planning his project.
People interested in helping his cause can call Jarvis at 978-308-9186 or send him an email at jarvis.don@gmail.com.
“This will be the first stadium seat in the area,” Jarvis said. “My hope is to engage the students and have them learn more about those who serve our country.”
Jarvis said he is using his high school alma mater as a test run for his POW stadium seat project, which he hopes will be replicated in the Newburyport, Amesbury, Haverhill and Pentucket Regional school districts.
“Lawrence High School has one,” Jarvis said. “My goal is eventually to see them at the local high schools from here to Haverhill. The idea is to use Triton as a template and then roll that on to Newburyport, Amesbury, Haverhill and Pentucket.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
