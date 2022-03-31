AMESBURY — Following on a similar event Oct. 23, members of VFW Post 2016 will host a shredding event April 23 from 9 to 11 a.m.
The location will be in the driveway of Amesbury Middle School in front of the doughboy statue. There is no charge for seniors, current military personnel and veterans.
The suggested donation for all other community members is $5 per bin. This is a springtime cleaning opportunity to get ride of unwanted paper records and paper clutter that can be shredded.
For more information, call Garry Roy at 603-986-5045.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.