AMESBURY — Locals will get a chance to show their solidarity with the Ukrainian people when a peace vigil for the war-torn country is held on the Chain Bridge this Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Faith communities in Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and Georgetown make up the Seacoast Interfaith Clergy Association, which is organizing the vigil.
The Rev. Christopher Nye is the pastor of Newburyport’s Central Congregational Church.
According to Nye, holding the vigil on the Chain Bridge is a good way to give people a chance to express their love and concern for the Ukrainian people while also bridging the literal and figurative gap between Newburyport and Amesbury.
“Newburyport and Amesbury have this tradition of having these vigil activities in their market squares,” Nye said. “We wanted to see if there was something that we could do that would serve multiple communities and perhaps reach new people.”
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport organized a vigil in solidarity with the Ukrainian people that was led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan on Feb. 27.
Bryan said that she was “thrilled” to see the Seacoast Interfaith Clergy Association gathering people together once again for the vigil Saturday.
“It does warm my heart that people are coming together, showing solidarity and continuing to show up because these things matter,” Bryan said.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, pastor of Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury, said the vigil will also give people who “want, yearn for, and believe that peace is possible” a chance to gather and let themselves be seen.
“This gives people a chance to feel a part of a larger community, reaching out across the Merrimack River, spreading and praying for peace,” MacPherson said. “Come for the full hour or as long or as little as you want to be a part of hope. There won’t be any speakers or anything. A vigil is not really conducive to group conversation. It is a witness and a gathering.”
Attendees are invited to bring signs of love and peace to the vigil, while police ask that motorists park either at the former visitors center at 520 Main St. in Amesbury or at Moseley Woods Park in Newburyport.
“Everything should be fine, as long as no one obstructs pedestrian or vehicle traffic,” Amesbury police Lt. Kevin Donovan said.
