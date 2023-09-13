NEWBURYPORT — Maine artist and photographer Ellen Golden speaks about her experiences in Gujarat and Rajasthan, India, on Sept. 20 at noon at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
This free hourlong lecture is sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Village as part of its Village Talk series.
Golden has had a longtime interest in traditional craft, architecture and village life.
When asked about her interest in India, Golden answered, “I was in Gujarat briefly 25 years ago and was delighted to have the chance to return.
“Gujurat is well-known for the quality and diversity of its textiles and many artisans are continuing traditional techniques that have been used by their families for generations,” she said. “The landscape and architecture of Rajasthan with its hilltop forts and palace are breathtaking.”
Both places gave Golden a chance to study stepwells, which in ancient times provided water and were elaborately constructed social centers.
Stepwells featured intricate designs that descended deep into the ground where the temperature was often 10 degrees cooler than on the surface, allowing people to escape the heat.
A complimentary lunch is available starting at 11 a.m. courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the Senior/Community Center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch.
Village Talks are offered for the enrichment of the community. The talks are presented the third Wednesday of the month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.