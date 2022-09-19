NEWBURYPORT — Katie Banks Hone, known as “The Monarch Gardener,” will speak about monarch butterflies Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Newburyport Community Senior Center.
The audience will learn about the butterflies and their natural history, migration, and the reason for their decline along with the conservation efforts underway along the migration pathway. The event is sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Village as part of its Village Talk series.
Homeowners can help monarch butterflies, which were recently classified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, according to a press release from the Greater Newburyport Village.
Hone will explain how blooms can be planted in the yard to help monarchs and other pollinators.
After the lecture, if conditions are right, she plans a butterfly release during which the monarchs will be tagged with stickers so their migration can be traced.
Hone was a 2012 recipient of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Slow Flow Grant. This helped her transform her family’s riverfront property with the traditional foundation plantings they inherited from the former owners into a wildlife haven, while also minimizing storm runoff into the river.
When she added native milkweed to the gardens, she found monarch butterfly eggs on it and began raising them with her young children. This spawned her love of monarchs and pollinator gardens.
She now brings her knowledge of monarchs and pollinator gardens to schools, garden clubs and community groups, encouraging landowners and municipalities to plant milkweed and native plants.
The free talk is open to the public, and a complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the senior center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch.
Village Talks are offered the third Wednesday of the month by the Greater Newburyport Village.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978 206-1821.
