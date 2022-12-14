NEWBURYPORT — Many have heard or even used the word “moxie,” and some even know where it comes from – a soft drink still manufactured in New England.
Moxie aficionado Merrill Lewis will give a slide presentation, “Moxie: The History and the Mystique,” on Dec. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center. This is a Village Talk hosted by the Greater Newburyport Village.
Lewis, a retired electrical engineer from Manchester, New Hampshire, where he grew up, is the past president of the New England Moxie Congress, a fan club for the soft drink. He is also co-author of “Moxie” – an “Images of America” book.
Often viewed as a magic elixir, Moxie is the oldest bottled soft drink in the nation and was first manufactured in Lowell. Those who attend will get a chance to taste it for themselves.
At the end of the talk, Lewis will have his book for sale and Moxie hats and T-shirts will be available for purchase, with the proceeds benefiting the Moxie Museum in Union, Maine.
The talk is free and a complimentary lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the Senior Center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch. Village Talks are offered by the Greater Newburyport Village for the enrichment of the community and held the third Wednesday of the month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
