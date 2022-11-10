NEWBURYPORT — World traveler Ellen Golden will speak about her recent visit to West Africa on Wednesday at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
Golden’s hourlong presentation, “Benin & Ghana: A Brief Look at History, Tradition and Culture,” begins at noon. The program is sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Village as part of its Village Talk series.
In January, Golden visited both countries and immersed herself in their cultures. She discovered that an important element in understanding the West African way of life is becoming familiar with the traditions of vodun, a widely practiced animistic religion that co-exists with Islam and Christianity, according to a news release.
She will also look at the history of the region, tribal affiliations and traditions, and the big impact of the Atlantic slave trade.
Golden, who is interested in learning about other cultures, has also traveled to Asia, Europe and South America. Although she had visited other parts of Africa, this was her first trip to West Africa.
At home, she is an artist with a full-time studio, focusing on ink on paper drawings. Each trip has altered the way Golden sees the world and how people live in it and she loves to share these new perspectives, the release said.
This talk is free and a complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch.
Village Talks are offered the third Wednesday of the month for the enrichment of the community.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org, or call 978 206-1821.
