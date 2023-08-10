NEWBURYPORT — Bill and Donna Franz will present “Highlighting Chile” on Aug. 16 at noon during the next Village Talk at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
The Newburyport couple never expected to travel to Chile but decided to visit when their son took a university position in Santiago. Wanting to know more about the country, they researched the history, geography, climate and attractions of Chile, which will make up the bulk of their presentation.
This free lecture will be hosted by the Greater Newburyport Village as part of its Village Talk series.
Chile is the longest and narrowest country, stretching from the world’s oldest desert in the north, the Atacama, to Tierra del Fuego in the south, according to the couple.
The Franzes were concerned about whether the country was safe for tourists, especially since they are not fluent in Spanish, but they found Chile to be a beautiful country with friendly people and great diversity.
The Franzes volunteer with the Greater Newburyport Village and have lived in Newburyport for nine years. Donna is a former technical writer and Bill is a retired human resources executive.
Village Talks are offered for the enrichment of the community. The talks are presented the third Wednesday of the month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
