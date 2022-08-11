NEWBURYPORT — Kelly Crotty, an occupational therapist and certified aging-in-place specialist, will speak at the Newburyport Senior Community Center on Aug. 17 from noon to 1 p.m.
Crotty, who has 30 years of experience as an occupational therapist, has worked with hundreds of seniors and developed numerous tips and techniques that can improve home safety, according to a press release.
She will speak about the hidden risks for seniors in their own homes, and suggest options and resources that are available with the goal of supporting lives of independence.
Crotty has provided in-home occupational therapy services to seniors in the community for eight years. This experience opened her eyes to the lack of options available to seniors, their families and their caregivers, the release said.
She was inspired to start her own consulting practice because of a desire to help a growing number of seniors and offer solutions in their homes.
“There are so many small things that people can do to make their home safer,” Crotty said in the release. “One fall can take the enjoyment out of life. I help people build a personalized plan to stay active and pursue what matters most to them.”
This Village Talk is free and a complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. To reserve a lunch, call the senior center at 978-462-0430.
Village Talks are offered by the Greater Newburyport Village as a service to the community. They are presented the third Wednesday of each month.
For more information on Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
