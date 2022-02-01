NEWBURYPORT — The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport will host a virtual meeting Wednesday on how best to help Afghan evacuees as they start their new lives in Greater Newburyport.
The Zoom meeting, “Welcoming Our New Neighbors from Afghanistan,” begins at 6:30 p.m. and requires preregistration.
The event will include an informal Q&A with Fulbright Scholar and Rubia Handwork founder Rachel Lehr and a talk with the Rev. Jarred Mercer, who led the effort to provide temporary housing for the families at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
“We now have families who have fled Afghanistan making their new homes here in our community,” said Paula Estey, founder of the Women in Action Huddle and executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism.
“The evacuees face great challenge and change. They are in need of our help — from volunteering to take them to mosque or shopping to ESL [classes] and walks to acclimate to their new homes,” she added in a press release. “We can help their comfortability by learning their customs and hearing from the people who are actively working to help them adjust.”
“Our goal is to find ways in which we can help these efforts, both locally and globally,” Estey said. “This speaks to the Huddle’s mission of community action, as we embark on our fifth year of service.”
The Huddle is a support and activist group that encourages women and girls to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group. Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental actions and community service, the group works for all of humanity and the environment.
To register in advance for this meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3FIeE7O. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with information about joining the meeting.
In preparation for the event, people are asked to watch a YouTube presentation about the customs and ways of Afghan people by the International Institute of New England and Lehr. Search for IINE Afghan Cultural Orientation Webinar — November 2021.
The PEG Center is at 3 Harris St. in Newburyport. For more information on events or special programs, go to paulaesteygallery.com. Estey can be reached at 978-376-4746 or paula.estey@yahoo.com.
