MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library will offer a virtual program, “How to Spruce Up Your Home for Under $100,” on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Jordan Pitzen, interior designer and owner of At Home With Jordan, will speak about budget-friendly style tips to elevate one’s home and life.
Pitzen specializes in design that is traditional, timeless, comfortable, modern and practical, ensuring that participants’ decor is lifeproof as well as beautiful, according to the library.
To register, go to www.merrimaclibrary.org and click on the events calendar link.
