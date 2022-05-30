NEWBURYPORT — Two programs are set for Newburyport Public Library, one on learning more about gender diversity, the other on nutrition improvement.
On Tuesday, June 7, from 7-8 p.m. a virtual program on talking about gender diversity and how to support one’s transgender and nonbinary friends and community members.This workshop will briefly review introductory gender information and recent trends in research. The latter half of the presentation will focus on story-sharing, presenting a first-person narrative of navigating gender and other identities.
If there is time, Álvaro Gamio Cuervo (he/they/él/elle) will discuss how we can all support transgender and nonbinary peers. Cuervo (he/they/él/elle) is a doctoral student in the Counseling Psychology Ph.D. program at UMASS Boston. Álvaro received their MSW in Social Work and their clinical work focused on trauma/crisis services with LGBTQ, POC, and low-income young adult populations.
Scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, from 7-8 p.m., the wellness series, “Eat This, Not That,” continues. Good nutrition can positively impact one’s immune system, health, well-being, productivity, performance, energy, mood, weight management, and prevent certain chronic diseases. Registered Dietician Nutritionist Jill Patterson leads this fun and interactive nutrition program, and teaches how making simple tweaks in selected foods that will lead to healthy results. Patterson is an award-winning registered dietitian nutritionist, certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor.
This series is a collaboration between Newburyport Public Library, Rockport Public Library and Georgetown Public Library. This is the last event in the series.
These programs will be held on Zoom. Register on the library website https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
