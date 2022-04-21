NEWBURYPORT — Two virtual library programs are scheduled next week at the Newburyport Public Library.
On Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m., venture forth with Jeff Klapes, “The Traveling Librarian,” for an armchair traveler’s journey to southern England and Wales. Traditional market towns, rural British villages, and rugged coastal scenery are all packed into a small geographic area, making southern Britain an ideal area for the inquisitive traveler.
On Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m., learn ways to shop smart for health and the wallet or purse with the “Wellness Series: Save at the Supermarket!” Everyone is noticing and talking about skyrocketing grocery prices. Join us for this informative and engaging workshop where we will learn strategies to slash our grocery bill while eating nutritiously.
Get ready to feel energized with healthy nutrient rich foods and saving money!Led by registered dietitian and nutrition expert, Jill Patterson RD. This series is a collaboration between Newburyport Public Library, Rockport Public Library and Georgetown Public Library. This is a three-part series. The other programs are “Solutions for Better Heart Health” on May 25 and “Eat This, Not That” on June 8.
These programs will be held on Zoom. Register on the website https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
