With Massachusetts in the midst of another COVID-19 surge, daily confirmed infections have returned to levels not seen since mid-January, before any of the three vaccines were available to the general public, according to state officials.
The Department of Public Health reported 5,472 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and hospitalizations climbed to 1,239, with 261 patients in intensive care units and 149 on ventilators.
The spike in infections arrives as colder temperatures have pushed more people indoors, people gather for the holidays, and as vaccinated and unvaccinated residents return to many of the traditional activities they took part in before the pandemic.
Several Greater Newburyport communities recorded spikes in positive cases over the past two weeks with Amesbury and Salisbury at the top of the list.
The DPH said Amesbury reported 98 new COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 9 for the previous two weeks, up from 81 for the two-week period ending Dec. 2.
Salisbury’s numbers were even starker, with 66 new cases for the two weeks ending Dec. 9, up from 35 cases for the two-week period ending Dec. 2.
The state’s report on the 14-day average daily incidence rate of positive cases per 100,000 people tested showed Amesbury at 6.75% for the two weeks ending Dec. 9, against the seven-day average of positivity statewide at 5.01%.
Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac and Salisbury all reported 14-day positivity rates averaging more than 10%: Georgetown at 10.56%; Groveland at 10.27%; Merrimac at 10.68%; and Salisbury at 10.75%.
The state reported 5,472 new positive cases on Thursday, for a total of 896,423 in Massachusetts since the pandemic was declared an emergency in March 2020.
Statewide, there were 27 new, confirmed deaths in the previous 24 hours, pushing the total to 19,190 for the state. Like the DPH report a week ago, the average age of patients who died of COVID-19 was 75 years old.
The omicron variant, which has been detected in Massachusetts, adds a new unknown to the equation as Gov. Charlie Baker continues to urge people to get vaccinated, including booster shots, and some officials seek a return to indoor masking where it is not now required.
The Baker administration has taken steps to address the overcrowding of hospitals by requiring providers with limited available bed capacity to curtail nonessential procedures, according to State House News Service. Hospitals have seen a nearly 134% increase in COVID-19 admissions over the past month, with 515 patients reported as hospitalized with the virus on Nov. 8.
Of the 1,239 hospitalized patients, the DPH said 418 were reported to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when they contracted the virus. The department’s report showed 93% of the state’s 9,102 medical surgical beds and 87% of the 1,254 intensive care beds occupied.
As of Wednesday, the state reported 4,949,714 residents have been fully vaccinated with either two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson, or about 70% of the total population. An additional 1,346,965 booster doses have been administered.
The Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management plans a hearing Dec. 16 to examine the state of the pandemic in Massachusetts.
To see the latest state data: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting.
State House News Service reporter Matt Murphy and Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge contributed to this story.
