Skylark

The Boston area-based vocal ensemble Skylark performs “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 20 at Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.

NEWBURYPORT — The Boston area-based Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Skylark performs “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 20 at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. with a preconcert talk scheduled at 6:15 with artistic director Matthew Guard.

In its first Christmas storytelling concert, Skylark partners with master storyteller Sarah Walker to offer a new musical interpretation of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.

Working from the original text abridged by Guard, composer Benedict Sheehan has created a new concert-length story score that weaves familiar Christmas carols into the fabric of the Dickens story.

Tickets are available now at skylarkensemble.org.

Tickets run from $20 (plus fee) for students and music teachers to $60 (plus fee) for premium section general admission seats.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you