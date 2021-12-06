NEWBURYPORT — The Boston area-based Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Skylark performs “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 20 at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. with a preconcert talk scheduled at 6:15 with artistic director Matthew Guard.
In its first Christmas storytelling concert, Skylark partners with master storyteller Sarah Walker to offer a new musical interpretation of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.
Working from the original text abridged by Guard, composer Benedict Sheehan has created a new concert-length story score that weaves familiar Christmas carols into the fabric of the Dickens story.
Tickets are available now at skylarkensemble.org.
Tickets run from $20 (plus fee) for students and music teachers to $60 (plus fee) for premium section general admission seats.
