NEWBURY - Some three dozen volunteers are needed to assist in the staffing for Newbury Town Day, a day-long series of events on June 18 to celebrate the art, music, history, nature, people and places of the town of Newbury.
Potential volunteer duties include staffing the welcome table and directing parking at Spence-Peirce- Little Farm on Little’s Lane, judging the Cardboard Boat Regatta on the Upper Green and assisting in the cleanup after the regatta. Single hour and two-hour volunteer slots are posted on an app accessible via newburytownday.com and clicking the “Volunteer” button. The sign-up app shows which slots still need volunteers.
Events taking place all over town begin at 8 a.m. with a Boy Scout Pancake breakfast and end with a concert by Revel Up beginning at 7:30 p.m., both at the Byfield Community Arts Center. In between are opportunities to meet working artists, learn fascinating lesser-known aspects of the history of Newbury, participate in intergenerational interactive theater, learn how to square dance, tour historic homes and watch fellow residents try to propel cardboard boats across the pond on the Upper Green. Most activities are free.
