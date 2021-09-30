WEST NEWBURY — Volunteers are needed to fill numerous seats on municipal boards, committees and commissions.
The positions involve various time commitments and expertise. Residents are encouraged to contact the town manager’s office at selectboard@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1100, ext. 113, for information about a specific position.
Applications are available via the volunteer button at www.wnewbury.org. Hard copies can be picked up at the town clerk’s office, 381 Main St.
Open positions include: Climate Change Resiliency Committee — two members; Conservation Commission — one; Council on Aging — one; Cultural Council — numerous openings; Finance Committee — one; Historic District Commission — two alternate members; Historical Commission — one; Mill Pond Committee — four associate members; Tree Committee — one; and Zoning Board of Appeals — two associate members.
Applicants interested in serving on the Board of Appeals are encouraged to read about this board in the West Newbury zoning bylaws on the town’s website.
Volunteering in this capacity is not only fulfilling a civic duty, but is a good way to influence the community’s growth and development and get to know fellow residents at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.