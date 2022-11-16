BOSTON — Massachusetts is considered to have one of the most secretive state governments in the country where the Legislature, courts and governor’s office all claim to be exempt from public records laws.
While reforms in recent years have pried open the process, advocates say much of Beacon Hill’s workings remain opaque — especially when it comes to revealing lawmakers’ votes in standing committees that operate largely behind closed doors.
Act on Mass, a coalition of progressive groups and unions, is among those seeking to change that by putting pressure on legislative leaders to improve transparency and accountability and shed more light on the process.
In the midterm elections, the coalition tacked nonbinding questions onto ballots in at least 20 communities, asking voters to indicate if they want their representatives in the House to change the rules next session to make each lawmakers’ votes publicly available on the Legislature’s website.
The referendums were overwhelmingly approved in at least a dozen communities, in some cases winning more than 90% of the vote, according to preliminary data. In the other House districts, the measure was ahead by a wide margin with vote tallies not yet finalized.
In the 1st Essex District, which includes Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury, Question 5 was approved with 87% of the vote. Voters in the 8th Essex District, which includes Marblehead and Swampscott, approved the measure 83% to 17%, according to preliminary data.
Jennifer Armini, a Marblehead Democrat who was elected to represent the 8th Essex District in the election, said she takes seriously the message that the district’s voters are sending with their approval of the referendum.
“It’s very clear from the numbers that our communities want committee votes to be public,” Armini said.
The referendums were also approved in House districts occupied by top legislative leaders, including the 3rd Norfolk District held by House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and 4th Barnstable District occupied by Rep. Sarah Peake, D-Provincetown, the House’s second assistant majority leader.
“We really tried to target leadership districts this time around, because we know they hold disproportionate power over the rest of the state Legislature,” said Erin Leahy, Act on Mass’ executive director. “We don’t think that’s right, which is why we’re trying to change that system”
Leahy said advocates also targeted open House races to help win support for open meetings and legislative reforms among freshman lawmakers and their new constituencies.
“We know there’s a lot of pressure from inside the building, once you get brought into that culture, to go along with leadership,” she said. “We want to set the tone before people even get into that office.”
There are nearly 30 committees in the House of Representatives and Senate, each of which makes its own rules about whether to open its proceedings to the public or disclose votes taken by lawmakers.
In many cases, hearings on bills affecting millions of people — including deliberations on the state’s $53 billion budget — are closed to the press and public.
Lawmakers were considering legislation that would have updated legislative rules to require full or partial disclosure of votes on committees, but were unable to agree on a final bill before the July 31 end of formal legislative sessions.
Supporters of the changes are expected to re-file similar legislation in the next two-year session, which gets underway in January.
Besides disclosing lawmakers’ votes, advocates have also pushed to reduce the number of legislators needed to require a roll call vote from 16 to 8, and give lawmakers — and public — at least 72 hours notice before a bill comes up for a vote. But those proposals have been rejected by House and Senate leaders.
The push for more access is part of a broader effort by advocates to shed more sunlight on government documents. The state’s restrictive records law consistently earns Massachusetts failing grades from First Amendment groups.
The state police received the 2015 “Golden Padlock” award from the group Investigative Reporters and Editors for being the “most secretive” law enforcement agency in the country.
In 2016, the state overhauled its public records law for the first time in decades, which included limits on how much state and local governments and police departments may charge for copies of public records and set deadlines for agencies to respond to requests for information.
But lawmakers left in place many of the exemptions shielding the Legislature, courts and law enforcement agencies from disclosing certain records.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
