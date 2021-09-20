NEWBURYPORT — The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held Oct. 3 at Waterfront Park, 1 Market Square.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the three-mile walk begins at 9 a.m.
The registration fee is $40. Participants are encouraged to register at jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org and track pledges on a personalized fundraising page.
Once people raise a minimum of $100, they will receive a commemorative hat; reaching $1,000 through fundraising will earn a fleece vest donated by The Basin Apparel.
The deadline to receive a hat or fleece vest at the walk is Sept. 24. Participants of all ages are welcome. Individual, team and youth prizes will be awarded to those who raise the most money.
The annual walk held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month is one of the Geiger Crisis Center’s largest fundraisers of the year.
Proceeds enable the center to continue to provide an array of programs and services to 16 local communities, including an 24-hour emergency hotline; crisis counseling for adults and children; art therapy; court advocacy; legal representation; housing assistance; and homicide reduction.
“This year’s Walk Against Domestic Violence feels particularly meaningful, especially as we prepare to enter our 40th year serving survivors,” said Suzanne Dubus, CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, in a press release. “It will be wonderful to join as a community after the many months of the pandemic to safely see one another, heal together, and honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.”
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Nicole Grace Frizzo at nfrizzo@jeannegeiger.org.
For more information, visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org or call the 24-hour confidential hotline at 978-388-1888.
