BOSTON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced this week that she will run for reelection in 2024, laying out an aggressive agenda for another six-year term in Washington.
Warren, 73, who was first elected to the Senate in 2012, announced her reelection campaign in a video posted online that included segments with supporters and other Massachusetts Democrats praising the firebrand lawmaker’s record in Washington.
“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else,” she said in the video. “I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. and now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do.”
Warren, a Cambridge resident, highlighted the agenda she said she’ll pursue if she wins another six years in office, which include setting safeguards on the banking industry and pushing for a new tax on the nation’s top earners.
“Pass a wealth tax. Make child care affordable. Protect our coastal communities. Build a 21st century transportation system across all of Massachusetts,” she said. “Oh, and like I’ve been saying for years — put stricter rules on banks so they don’t crash and hurt working people.”
Warren was first elected to the Senate in 2012 after defeating Republican Scott Brown in a nationally watched race.
In 2018, Warren easily deflected a challenge to the Senate seat from Republican Geoff Diehl, winning a second term in a race that was considered a warm up for the Democratic nomination to challenge then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections. Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai placed third.
During the Trump administration, Warren was a prominent face of the so-called “resistance” by taking on Trump’s pledges to deport immigrants, roll back clean energy laws and environmental regulations, and repeal the health care law passed under former President Barack Obama.
She ran for the party’s presidential nomination to challenge Trump, but dropped out of the race after losing several early primary states, including Massachusetts, where she placed third in the Super Tuesday contest.
So far, three other candidates have filed paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate seat in 2024, according to federal election commission filings. They include Shiva Ayyadurai — who is running for the seat a third time, but as a Republican — Libertarian Louis Marino and Republican John Berman.
Despite the power of incumbency, Warren also has a sizable campaign war chest at her disposal if she fields a serious challenger. As of Dec. 31, she had more than $2.3 million in her campaign account, according to FEC filings.
While Republicans control the U.S. House of Representatives by a narrow margin after the November 2022 midterm elections, Democrats remain in charge of the Senate by a 51-49 split. In the 2024 elections, Democrats hold 23 Senate seats that are up for reelection, while Republicans have only 10.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
