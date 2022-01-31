GEORGETOWN — G. Mello Disposal sued the town earlier this month, hoping to overturn an approved warrant article capping the daily capacity of waste at 50 tons.
The lawsuit, filed Jan. 12 in Essex Superior Court, claims the town exceeded its authority when it approved the warrant article at its Special Town Meeting in 2020.
It comes as G. Mello, located at 95 Tenney St., hopes to build a transfer station on 14-plus acres off Carleton Drive.
In May 2019, the Zoning Board of Appeals awarded a special permit to G. Mello to "construct and operate" a transfer station there with a permitted capacity of up to 500 tons per day, according to the seven-page lawsuit.
Roughly 18 months later, however, voters at Town Meeting approved a citizen petition, known as Article 12, that limits the amount of waste which could be processed at any transfer station to 50 tons per day.
Following approval at Town Meeting, town officials submitted the new measure to the state Attorney General's Office for approval.
In an April 2021 letter, Attorney General Maura Healey's office approved the bylaw, writing that "we could find no clear conflict with state law." The approval came with conditions that G. Mello mentioned in its lawsuit against the town.
The conditions pertain to language that refers to the size of a transfer station. It also states the town cannot apply the bylaw in a manner that interferes with "the broad regulatory authority of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection."
It is the DEP, according to Town Planner John Cashell, that has ultimate authority to approve the project.
"Ultimately, the proposed use is a DEP-issued permit, with the town only having the authority to issue a special permit, with reasonable conditions, for the proposed use in an industrial zone in any municipality in Massachusetts," Cashell wrote in an email. "The state law provides that the state DEP permit is backed by federal law," .
Cashell added that even with the zoning board's special permit, G. Mello officials face several obstacles – with or without a waste cap of 50 tons per day.
The town's Conservation Commission recently denied a wetland impact permit and the Planning Board denied site plan approval.
The Planning Board's authority on the matter is limited, however. Also, the state Department of Environmental Protection has yet to issue the permit for the proposed use, according to Cashell.
The lawsuit also states the bylaw is invalid because it was not approved by two-thirds of voters at Town Meeting as required by state law.
"The general amendment (citizen petition) is an attempt by the Town of Georgetown to amend its zoning bylaws without complying with the procedures of the (state) zoning act and/or to annul the special permit previously issued to G. Mello to operate a transfer station with a 500-ton capacity," the lawsuit reads.
Georgetown Town Manager Orlando Pacheco declined to comment on the lawsuit due to "pending litigation against the town."
G. Mello attorney Paul Feldman said the attorney general's approval was not "definitive of its (the bylaw's) validity" and said it was worth pursing the matter in civil court.
"There's no question or we wouldn't have brought it forward," Feldman said. "We believe it's a meritorious challenge."
