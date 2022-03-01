GEORGETOWN — Roughly a month after G. Mello Disposal sued the town after residents approved a petition essentially stonewalling a proposal to build a new waste disposal facility there, the company has sued the town’s Conservation Commission.
The lawsuit, filed Feb. 23 in Salem Superior Court, says the commission acted improperly in early January when it denied G. Mello’s application for a waiver that would allow it to alter protected wetlands to build a driveway for the facility.
“The decision was an abuse of discretion, was arbitrary and capricious, was not supported by substantial evidence, and was based on errors of law,” the lawsuit, filed by G. Mello attorney Paul Feldman, read.
G. Mello, according to Feldman, is now asking a judge to overturn the Conservation Commission ruling and grant any relief the court deems just and proper.
On Jan. 12, G. Mello Disposal sued the town hoping to overturn an approved warrant article capping the daily capacity of waste at 50 tons. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 12 in Essex Superior Court, claims the town exceeded its authority when it approved the warrant article at its Special Town Meeting in 2020.
It comes as G. Mello, located at 95 Tenney St., hopes to build a transfer station on 14-plus acres off Carleton Drive.
In May 2019, the Zoning Board of Appeals awarded a special permit to G. Mello to “construct and operate” a transfer station there with a permitted capacity of up to 500 tons per day, according to the seven-page lawsuit.
Roughly 18 months later, however, voters at Town Meeting approved a citizen petition, known as Article 12, that limits the amount of waste which could be processed at any transfer station to 50 tons per day.
That case is still pending.
The latest suit against the town argues that G. Mello had met all requirements when it asked for a waiver to circumvent state wetlands’ protection laws so it could build a driveway from the proposal waste disposal plant.
“After evaluating all available means of accessing the property, Mello determined that there was no alternative access opportunity that did not require alteration of the BVW (bordering vegetative wetlands) or buffer zone, and that utilizing the existing driveway on the eastern property would result in additional buffer zone disturbance, additional impervious area, and the need for additional stormwater management compared to construction of the shorter access driveway proposed along the western property line from Carleton Drive,” the lawsuit reads.
On Dec. 5, 2019, G. Mello filed an application with the Conservation Commission to build its new 15,000-square-foot transfer station partially on land protected by a wetlands bylaw.
The company asked the Conservation Commission if it could alter that land to build a driveway. The company offered to double the amount of lost wetlands and provide a large buffer zone to further protect area wetlands.
During the review process, Mello hired an outside consultant and repeatedly met with the Conservation Commission to “address comments and requests” from them in order to reach a suitable compromise. The Conservation Commission also hired a consultant, BSC Group, to review the application
“In response to these concerns, Mello and its consultants responded to all comments and revised the project site plans during the peer review process to address the commission and BSC’s concerns regarding the development,” the lawsuit reads.
On Dec. 16, 2021, the Conservation Commission denied the application and on Jan. 3, formally issued its decision. G. Mello appealed the ruling to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, according to court documents.
Not only did the application meet necessary designs specifications, performance standards and other regulatory requirements, “the development, including the proposed mitigating measures, avoids and prevents unacceptable significant, or cumulative effects on the wetland values protected by the wetlands bylaw, and proposes significant improvements to those values,” the lawsuit reads.
Reached by email, Georgetown Town Manager Orlando Pacheco declined to comment.
“The town does not comment on ongoing litigation outside of executive session,” Pacheco wrote in his email.
A phone call and email to Feldman were not returned in time for this report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
