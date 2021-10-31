The following links will allow you to watch the Amesbury mayoral debate between incumbent Mayor Kassandra Gove and challenger state Rep. James Kelcourse, sponsored by The Daily News and broadcast by ACTV:
https://www.facebook.com/AmesburyCommunityTelevision/videos/405373024266269/
The recent Newburyport candidates forum featuring the two candidates for mayor and six candidates for Newburyport School Committee, Daniel Blair, Steven Cole, Brian Callahan, Sarah Hall, Laura Viola Maccarone and Juliet Walker:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pVF8ZJLmbM&t=8s
And to listen to Local Pulse host Joe DiBiase talking with unopposed Newburyport City Council candidates Sharif Zeid, Mark Wright, James McCauley, Afroz Khan and Byron Lane (show #375):
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10391313/show-375-10-23-2021?utm_medium=widget&utm_source=user%3A10391313&utm_term=episode_title
And DiBiase talking with council candidates Ed Cameron, Christine Wallace, Bruce Vogel, Jennie Donahue and Heather Shand (show #376):
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10391313/show-376-10-30-2021?utm_medium=widget&utm_source=user%3A10391313&utm_term=episode_title
And finally, the Oct. 27 conversation between Newburyport mayoral candidates Sean Reardon and Charlie Reardon, sponsored by Storm Surge and The Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.