State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury is facing challenger Amber Hewett, a Democrat who lives in Newburyport, in the race for state representative in the 1st Essex District, which includes Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.
Kelcourse and Hewett recently took part in a televised forum on Oct. 8, sponsored by The Daily News and broadcast on community access cable TV in the three communities.
To watch the hour-long forum, click here.
To listen to the forum on Sound Cloud, click here.
