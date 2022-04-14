WEST NEWBURY — The town’s Water Department conducts its annual spring hydrant flushing from April 15–19.
The process starts at 9 p.m. with hydrants along Main Street from the Groveland town line to the Newburyport town line. Flushing will continue through Saturday.
In preparation, street valves will be shut off between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15. Discolored water from the tap may be experienced for a short period of time during this process.
Daytime hydrant flushing on secondary roads south of Main Street is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, through Friday, April 22, including Norino Drive and Mirra Way on the north side of Main Street. Hydrants on roads north of Main Street are scheduled for annual, routine flushing from Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29. Daytime flushing takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This schedule could change if the south side of Main Street is completed sooner than expected. Residents are encouraged to refrain from using water when water department vehicles are seen in their neighborhood during this time. Hydrants will not be flushed on Monday, April 18, which is Patriots Day.
Flushing hydrants causes water to become discolored as sediment is removed from the water system. Customers may experience intervals of low water pressure as well. The Water Department recommends that residents with discolored water wait until flushing is completed in their area for at least 15 minutes. Then, run the cold water faucet until the water runs clear. Do not run the hot water as discolored water can be pulled into the hot water tank and take longer to clear up.
Before doing laundry, residents are advised to run the cold water to make sure it runs clear. Try to avoid using bleach whenever possible as it may cause the iron and manganese to permanently stain clothes. If clothing is stained after washing, do not machine dry. There are products available, free of charge, in the Water Department office or at most grocery and hardware stores to help take the stain out during rewashing. Officials recommend that homeowners refrain from washing laundry after 9 p.m. April 15 through the late afternoon on April 16.
Starting on April 19, residents should only plan on washing laundry during the evening hours — after 6 p.m. — when flushing is not scheduled. Continue to wash laundry after 6 p.m. through April 29 when flushing is scheduled.
Hydrant flushing takes place twice a year during the months of April (Patriots Day) and October (Columbus Day). Any questions? Contact the Water Department at 978-363-1100, ext. 127 or email wnwater@wnewbury.org.
