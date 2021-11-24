NEWBURYPORT — Evidence of the city’s efforts to improve water quality at the Frog Pond will be on display starting Monday when contractors begin collecting samples from the Bartlet Mall centerpiece.
The city’s Parks Commission announced that workers, along with equipment, will mobilize at the pond that day to take water and soil samples.
“The results of this testing will assist our team of engineers, LSPs (licensed site professionals) and water scientists in developing the best alternative for remediation,” a statement from the Parks Commission reads.
About the same time engineers are taking samples from the pond’s edge, a catamaran-style platform will be placed in the pond to collect core sediment samples from the bottom, as well as more water samples.
On Wednesday and Thursday, a drilling company will install four monitoring wells around the shore. These wells, which will be secured with a cap flush with the ground, will be left in place for a period to monitor groundwater.
Additional monitoring of the wells will occur the week of Dec. 6, but the wells will be left in place after that date, according to the Parks Commission.
In September, the City Council approved spending $312,035 for the restoration of the stagnant Frog Pond and its nonfunctioning fountain. The Parks Department and Parks Commission requested $186,035 to improve the water quality at the Frog Pond, as well as $126,000 for the restoration of the swan fountain.
Parks Director Lise Reid said the steps are part of two “much more comprehensive” consulting contracts that cost $161,419 in approved Community Preservation Act funding.
“We are very excited about this newest phase of consulting,” Reid said Wednesday. “Thus far in 2021, we have been presented with several options for water cleanup and for maintaining clean water in the Frog Pond. The current testing will help us identify which of those options is the best approach.”
When the promenade in front of the courthouse was built in 1800, a deep ravine from the head of Green Street was filled in, cutting off the freshwater supply to the pond and causing discoloration and an unpleasant odor.
The original fountain was installed in the late 1800s but replaced in 1987. That fountain, donated to the city by sculptor Jeffrey Briggs, was shut off within a few years after it was damaged because of poor water quality.
Parks Commission Chairperson Kim Turner said she and others have been working with engineers for about a year to create a “feasibility summary” on how to best clean and reclaim the pond. The testing and sample collecting will act as a quasi-road map toward that goal, she said.
“This is just the next step of that project,” Turner said, adding that it will give “a lot more detail about how that is going to happen.”
The catamaran will allow engineers to collect segment samples from the pond’s base while a crane will be used to bore holes into the deepest parts to determine how water is getting into it.
The crane, she added, will be stationed near the corner of Pond and High streets and blocked off. It’s corner placement allows for the area to remain open to the public during testing.
“I’m very excited. This is a long time coming,” Turner said.
Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio contributed to this report
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
