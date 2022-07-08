WEST NEWBURY — Water usage was further restricted this week for all residents connected to the town system.
Customers must now limit nonessential watering to Wednesdays only before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. – when evaporation and evapotranspiration rates are lower. Hand watering of flowers, shrubs and vegetables is allowed.
The new limit remains in place until streamflow meets or exceeds standards for seven consecutive days. The town department will notify its customers if allowable watering times return to seven days per week.
The department’s state water withdrawal permit requires it to limit nonessential outdoor water use through mandatory restrictions from May 1 through Sept. 30. These restrictions are referred to as “Calendar Triggered Restrictions.”
Nonessential outdoor water uses subject to mandatory restrictions include irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems; washing of vehicles, except in a commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety; and the washing of exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks, except as necessary to apply surface treatments such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or concrete.
Watering that is permitted anytime – even when mandatory restrictions are in place – includes irrigation to establish a new lawn and new plantings during the months of May and September; irrigation of gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by means of a hand-held hose equipped with a spray nozzle that will shut off or with drip irrigation systems; and irrigation of lawns by means of a hand-held hose equipped with a spray nozzle that shuts off.
Water uses required for health and safety reasons; by regulation; for the production of food and fiber; for the maintenance of livestock; or to meet the core functions of a business are never restricted.
The department notes as an example that irrigation by plant nurseries as necessary to maintain stock would never be restricted.
