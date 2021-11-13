NEWBURYPORT – Members of the Watercolor Interest Group of the Newburyport Art Association will show their work along with photographs by Amy Conly at the Firehouse Center for the Arts from Nov. 18 through aDec. 26.
The exhibition, “Winter Refuge” will be in the Institution for Savings Gallery.
The 13 watercolorists are Muriel Angelil, Elizabeth Bell, Katie Cornog, George Darcy, Karen Fitzgerald, Ann Jones, Betsy Lewis, Claudia Mathews, Mary Ann McCarthy McArdle, Perry McIntosh, Peggy Poppe, Mary Remillong, and Christine Sanford.
The public is invited to meet the artists at the Firehouse, 1 Market Square, on Sunday, Nov. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibit is free and the gallery is accessible to people with disabilities.
The gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5.
