NEWBURYPORT — Luchos, a Mexican-style cantina expected to move in where Plum Island Coffee Roasters used to be, is now looking at a spring opening, according to a Newburyport Development official.
Owners of the business had hoped to open this fall.
“Luchos is working on design plans now with a spring 2022 target opening. We will keep you posted on progress,” Newburyport Development general manager Chris Skiba said in an email Tuesday.
Luchos is part of The Fleury Group of restaurants which includes Wally’s, The Goat and Bernie’s Beach Bar, all in Hampton, New Hampshire; and the Green Room in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
According to The Fleury Group website, Luchos is expected to open in summer 2022. Another Luchos cantina was expected to open in Hampton this year, according to the company’s website.
Newburyport Development owns the single-story structure located near the Merrimack River.
Earlier this year, Newburyport Development, part of New England Development owned by Steven Karp, drew considerable flak from many local residents when it announced it was ending its association with Plum Island Coffee Roasters.
The coffee shop’s former owner, Bruce Vogel, blasted New England Development for not extending his lease.
Vogel’s lease for 54R Merrimac St. expired in early 2019 and he had been a tenant at will. In mid-February, New England Development gave Vogel 45 days to leave, citing a desire to have Luchos open in the fall. Vogel defied the order and stayed open until mid-April.
For more than 15 years, Plum Island Coffee Roasters had been a fixture near the city’s waterfront. Vogel also owns Souffle’s coffee shop in Market Square and owned Commune on Pleasant Street until it closed in 2020.
Plum Island Coffee Roasters, located near the new Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar restaurant, was founded in 2005 and run by co-owners Samantha Stephen and Joyce Coady. Vogel bought the business from them in January 2011.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
