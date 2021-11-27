NEWBURYPORT -- THE Merrimack River Watershed Council is hosting a free riverside walking tour of Maudslay State Park on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Maudslay has one of the longest publicly-accessible waterfronts along the Merrimack. The hike will explore the park's fascinating human and natural history and their connections to the Merrimack -- a Native American settlement site, the remains of a 19th century castle, the famed laurels and the 19th century literary figures who were drawn to it, the remnants of the grand Moseley estate, and interesting natural features along the park's riverfront. The tour guide, MRWC's policy and education specialist John Macone, will also talk about environmental and climate change challenges that are facing the Merrimack, and what is being done to address them.
The tour route is roughly 3 miles long, and the terrain varies from flat to hilly. Some areas require a vigorous uphill hike. Tour length is about 1.5 hours.
Rain date is Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 am.
There is a $5 per car parking fee. The tour itself is free, but limited to 20 participants.
For more, go to www.merrimack.org.
