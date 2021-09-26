NEWBURYPORT – All along Newburyport’s downtown waterfront there are hints and traces of its prehistoric past and turbulent geological history. All you need to do is look closely to see them.
Merrimack River Watershed Council is offering a free walking tour on Friday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. to explore a variety of offbeat sites connected to history of the Merrimack River, such as a prehistoric shell midden, evidence of massive changes caused by the Ice Age, remnants of a long-forgotten shore and wildly shifting seafront, and the site of an unusual riverfront landmark that played a vital role in Newburyport’s founding.
The tour will also look at sites that are expected to dramatically change in the near future due to climate change, and some of the steps the city is taking to protect itself.
The one-hour tour will be led by John Macone, MRWC’s policy and education specialist. The tour will start at Market Square, and will meander along the waterfront for about one mile.
The tour is scheduled to coincide with the late afternoon sun as it begins to set over the Merrimack, which makes some of the featured locations easier to see.
Attendance is limited to 20 people. Unvaccinated attendees are encouraged to wear masks. To register, email jmacone@merrimack.org, or call 978-655-4742.
For more information, visit Merrimack.org.
