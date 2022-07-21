WEST NEWBURY — Anyone who’s been hankering for that quintessential feeling of freedom this summer – cruising down wide open roads, surrounded by majestic vistas – should head on down to the Community Bandstand on Thursday where the “Big Sky” sound of Way Up South will once again fill the air.
This Southern-style jam band, together for eight years, makes its third appearance at the gazebo as part of West Newbury’s free concert series on Thursday evenings throughout the summer.
Local resident Charley Carrozo is not only the group’s songwriter, lead singer and guitarist, but he also helps organize the annual concert series with Brian Young – who’s been bringing live music to town for the summer series for 20 years.
Way Up South is an original band “more in the vein of The Allman Brothers or the country-esque side of The Grateful Dead than the harder rocking, blues edge of a Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Carrozo said.
Performing with him Thursday are keyboardist Chris Nemitz of Waltham, bassist Brian Girard of Woburn, drummer Jack Howard of Pepperell and lead guitarist Paul Ferguson of Marlborough.
Carrozo attributes Ferguson’s musical talent with inspiring the band’s Big Sky vibe.
“The way he touches the guitar makes me feel like I’m on top of a mountain or on a wide open country road with nothing in my way,” he said.
Like other bands in the summer series, Way Up South plays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the bandstand behind the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St.
The concert kicks off a little earlier this week when the student band Hyperdrive, and vocalists Hailey Bruno, Jordyn Flaherty and Maddy Shikes, perform an opening set starting at 5:30 p.m.
The young performers are all members of the Pentucket school music program, which suffered significant cuts in funding this spring when two of the three regional district towns – Groveland and Merrimac – declined to fully fund their portion of the proposed school budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
“We’re trying to raise awareness about the music program and also provide a fun opportunity for the kids to perform onstage with my PA system,” Carrozo said. “We thought it was important to help get these kids in front of the town to bolster support.”
“All of the members of our band were involved with our school music programs growing up – whether it was band, chorus or musical theater. Some of us might not be doing what we are doing now if it wasn’t for our school music programs,” Carrozo said. “Not everyone has parents who support private lessons or could afford them. School music programs give kids that chance to be inspired and discover what may be a natural talent.”
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnics and bug spray. The West Newbury Fire Company offers a grilled hot dog and hamburger concession. In case of inclement weather, the show moves inside the nearby Town Annex.
