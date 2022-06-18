NEWBURYPORT — Brown Square became an outdoor dance hall as the city celebrated its second-Juneteenth celebration outside City Hall on Friday afternoon.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday marking the day the people of Galveston, Texas, were told that slavery had ended June 19, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Scituate Public Schools Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Jamele Adams brought an abundance of powerful, positive energy to Friday's event and asked the crowd of over 50 people to join him in dancing on Pleasant Street to the sounds of Will Nelson and Evenson Vincent.
"Statistics, get out of my way," he said.
Adams pointed out that Juneteenth is a portmanteau, which is two words blended together to become a new word, like "costume" and "play" come together to make "cosplay," and "comedy" and "drama" come together to make "dramedy."
"Juneteenth is a portmanteau of love," he said. "We need that to make things happen."
Now is the time for freedom and love to triumph over hate and inequity, according to Adams.
"We are the movement and the movement. We are the greatness in 'we' and we are the greatness in 'you.' See your full self and witness love. Juneteenth is a full rotation around the sun. Feel that full rotation around the sun, not just a moment past midnight," he said.
Adams also joined the crowd on Pleasant Street halfway through his speech to get closer to his audience, which he addressed as "family."
"This can happen all the time, we just have to take that step. Every time, every day," he said.
People can't be serious about freedom until they are all in, according to Adams.
"You would never tell a loved one, 'I did everything I could.' You would go all out until there is nothing left. That's what we need folks to do, go all out until there is nothing left," he said.
Adams has also been teaching a writing on racism class with Deb Szabo at Newburyport High School. Rising senior Tuala Sullivan recited a new poem she recently wrote entitled, "What does Juneteenth mean to me?" The crowd was captivated.
"We weren't there when this great tree was first planted in barren soil. We've seen how she has been weathered by hatred, struck by bolts of prejudice, how they have tried to chop her down, time and time again. They have not won, yet. Still, liberation grows. We all must take care of her now. We all must take care of each other," she read.
Adams said Sullivan's poem was a great example of a powerful love.
"What makes it so real is this is family. It's not always love because we've got to talk about what we go through. But we come together, all the time and that is love," he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon read a proclamation declaring Sunday, June 19, Juneteenth Independence Day in the city.
"We celebrate the times in our nation's history when the better angels of our nature guided us in the right direction and where justice did prevail," he said.
The country must remember the cruelty of slavery and the inequalities that still exist in the world, the nation and the local community, the mayor said.
"Today we celebrate but we also learn and we act," Reardon said. "We learn by listening to voices of the past and present about the realities of what enslaved persons endured and what injustices Black Americans still face."
Reardon went on to ask the people of Newburyport to learn, celebrate and act to do what they can to "bend the arm of the moral universe towards justice."
Greater Newburyport YWCA Executive Drector John Feehan also spoke to the crowd Friday and said love is the answer to inequities.
"We've got to learn to love as we love ourselves," he said.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance member Melissa Sills asked those in attendance to tell five people they know about the celebration so next year's event will be even bigger.
"Have them show up on Juneteenth, so they will know what this day is about," she said.
