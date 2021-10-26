PLUM ISLAND — SumCo Eco-Contracting was supposed to begin work on the short-term protection project along Reservation Terrace on Monday, but stormy weather put those efforts on hold for at least a couple of days.
Using a design by GZA GeoEnvironmental, the city plans to install wood pilings and coir bags along Reservation Terrace.
The National Weather Service predicted rain would continue Monday night into Tuesday and likely subside by midmorning Wednesday.
Meteorologist Bill Simpson said it “might be a little more windy south of Boston,” but the Plum Island area could experience more than 40-mph — potentially 55-mph — winds and up to four inches of rain.
He added that there would be “relatively prolonged” wind, which could lead to many power outages in southern New England. He said stronger winds are likely near Cape Cod.
Simpson said he did not anticipate “astronomically high tides” but beach erosion is certainly a concern.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the contractor was supposed to begin work on the short-term protection project Monday, but weather concerns led the contractor to move equipment off the beach.
When asked how long the short-term protection project would take, Holaday said it was “really difficult to say.”
The contractor hopes to have better weather Wednesday or later this week to start the work.
“We’re watching the weather closely,” Holaday said, noting the contractor will begin as soon as possible.
The short-term protection plan, using $350,000 from the state and $100,000 from the city’s Plum Island utility trust fund, was authorized by city and state officials after the Merrimack River dredging project was delayed due to a lack of reasonable bids.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers only received one bid for the dredging project and it came in at $8.9 million – nearly twice what the government expected.
