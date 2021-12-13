AMESBURY — A replica of the famous Angel Gabriel weather vane that once perched atop the steeple of a Newburyport church sold at auction Friday for $4,000 – more than twice the presale estimate.
The weather vane, made in 1983 by Newbury coppersmith Gene Palumbo, stood above People’s United Methodist Church on Purchase Street for more than 30 years. It sold on the first day of a two-day John McInnis Auctioneers Americana auction, with a presale estimate of $1,000 to $2,000.
The buyer – whose identity was not disclosed – would also pay a 24% fee above the $4,000 sale price, according to the auction house.
Duncan MacBurnie, a longtime member of the church, said he watched the auction online and was pleased the weather vane brought in such a good price.
“That was spirited bidding,” MacBurnie said Saturday.
He had talked to People’s pastor, the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, about the auction price that morning. “He was happy,” MacBurnie said.
The weather vane was retired a few years ago because it had been damaged by three decades of New England weather. It was replaced by the current Angel Gabriel weather vane in 2017.
Church members decided Palumbo’s weather vane might have value so they consigned it to the McInnnis auction.
MacBurnie said once the church receives the proceeds from the sale “we’re going to pay off some bills we have lingering.”
The church’s original Angel Gabriel weather vane was made in 1840 and taken down in the early 1980s. That weather vane is now in the collection of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
For more online: http://www.mcinnisauctions.com/.
